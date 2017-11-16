'Star Wars: Battlefront II' Backlash: Devs Respond to Criticism by Removing In-Game Purchases

Electronic Arts official website A still from "Star Wars Battlefront II's" official website featuring Darth Vader.

Developed by EA DICE, "Star Wars: Battlefront II" is one of the most highly anticipated titles in the gaming community. However, early access to the game revealed that its supposed perfection was overshadowed by the grinding necessary to unlock several characters. Recent reports have revealed that aside from lowering the credits required, new changes have been implemented to "Star Wars: Battlefront II."

The changes were unprecedented as EA altered the loot box system of "Star Wars: Battlefront II." They have removed the ability to purchase crystals, thereby forcing the fans to play the game in order to earn the credit needed to unlock several items. This change came from the complaint of the fans that the grinding being required of them and the ability to buy crystals with real money will give some players an advantage. Furthermore, they feared that this was the beginning of a pay-to-win system.

"As we approach the worldwide launch, it's clear that many of you feel there are still challenges in the design," DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson says in a statement. "We've heard the concerns about potentially giving players unfair advantages. And we've heard that this is overshadowing an otherwise great game. This was never our intention. Sorry we didn't get this right."

EA did mention that the crystals will make a comeback at a later date. But for the worldwide launch today, Nov. 17, progression will have to made by pure grinding. No specific date of the crystals' return were mentioned, but fans are expecting to have more information in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, GameSpot reports that the developers were "deeply saddened" by the negative reviews that "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" received during its early access. Considering that the criticisms were focused on the progression system itself, the developers have emphasized that they will be making much needed changes before the in-game purchases are returned to the platform.

"Star Wars: Battlefront 2" is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.