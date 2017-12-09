'Star Wars: Battlefront II' Launches 'Last Jedi' Content

Electronic Arts A promotional image for the new DLC for "Star Wars: Battlefront II."

Despite the controversy that hounded the microtransactions of "Star Wars: Battlefront II," its developers made sure that it got back on track with its upcoming content, led by its latest DLC.

The free DLC lineup kicks off with the release of new content featuring a tie-up with the upcoming film, "Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi," which hits the big screens next week. "Battlefront II" players now get the chance to pick their sides between the First Order or the New Republic, and engage in weekly faction quests and challenges that yield different rewards over the next few weeks.

EA Dice explained in a blog post that players just need to go to the Career tab to view the challenges for their respective factions. "Completing these will not only reward you with Credits and Crafting Parts, but help edge your faction closer to victory, giving all members of that side additional rewards," said the game developer.

"The other faction will get a Crate of their own with lesser prizes, but it will hopefully come with a drive to fight back even harder. Victory in the week is but one step towards overall success, and a bigger reward at the end of the Season," EA Dice added. The first weekly challenge will put to the test "even the most skilled combatant," who needs to reach 50 kills per trooper class, the developer explained.

For the second week of the challenge, the heroes Finn and Phasma will be added in the lineup of heroes. Furthermore, other items from the upcoming movie will also be added such as the Crait Galactic Assault map, the D'Qar Starfighter Assault map, and the new Tallie's A-Wing vehicle.

Meanwhile, Gamespot noted that players can now earn credits much faster because of the game's latest update that improved "Battlefront II's" progression. As for the microtransactions, they are still suspended at the moment, though EA confirmed that they will only be out indefinitely and will return eventually.