'Star Wars: Battlefront II' Leak Reveals Character Customization Feature

Electronic Arts Promotional image for 'Star Wars Battlefront 2'

Despite the controversy surrounding "Star Wars: Battlefront II" and its loot boxes, fans may have something positive to look forward to, based on a recent leak.

Reddit user uninspired_zebra published a leak that appeared to show the game's character customization menu. The video, which lasted a little over a minute, featured the PC version of "Battlefront II" and showing off a Change Appearance Option for the Assault Character class.

Gamespot noted that as of today, the leaked menu is yet to be seen or made available in the video game. In the video, the player was able to customize his character's look across the six different factions of "Battlefront II." The video showed that by clicking factions like the Rebel Alliance or the Galactic Republic, a menu carrying a variety of skins will be opened.

As to the origins of the leak, Polygon reported that the Reddit user already has a history of finding different kinds of "Star Wars Battlefront" leaks.

Game developer EA said earlier this year that they are very much keen on giving "Battlefront II" character customization options. Come launching, however, the game did not have the feature. Moreover, EA CFO Blake Jorgensen admitted last Tuesday that their powers are limited when it comes to incorporating the feature.

"It's an amazing brand that's been built over many, many years. So if you did a bunch of cosmetic things, you might start to violate the canon," the EA boss explained. "Darth Vader in white probably doesn't make sense, versus in black. Not to mention you probably don't want Darth Vader in pink. No offense to pink, but I don't think that's right in the canon," he added in his speech during the Credit Suisse Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference, reported Gamespot.

"Battlefront II" has been making the headlines in the gaming industry as of late because of its controversial loot boxes. The game's microtransactions have been branded as gambling by some groups including politicians. The game has since removed its in-game transactions indefinitely.