'Star Wars: Battlefront II' Loot Crate Prices Unveiled

EA Star Wars A promotional image for 'Star Wars Battlefront 2.'

With "Star Wars: Battlefront II" rolling out later this week, Microsoft revealed how much players will need to shell out for the game's microtransactions.

The Xbox Store revealed on a page dedicated to the microtransactions — otherwise called loot crates — the details and prices of each. To enjoy the loot crates, players can either get them through gameplay or by purchasing Crystals, which serve as the game's virtual currency. For starters, 500 worth of Crystals cost $4.99 USD.

Players who are looking for a bigger amount, on the other hand, can opt for 1000 Crystals ($9.99), 2,100 Crystals ($19.99), 4,400 Crystals ($39.90), or 12,000 ($99.99). According to Gamespot, the Crystals can be used to purchase any of the three types of loot crates, namely, the Trooper, the Starfighter, and the Hero. Each crate contains crafting parts, Star Cards, and other items like weapons, emotes, and victory poses, among others.

PlayStationLifestyle.net noted that a Trooper loot crate costs 200 Crystals, or equivalent to 4,000 credits. A Starfighter, on the other hand, costs 120 Crystals (2,400 credits) while a Hero crate amounts to 110 Crystals (2,200 credits). In addition, players who are EA Access members can purchase the Crystals at discounted prices.

Last month, EA and DICE explained how they addressed numerous complaints and negative feedback concerning the crates during the game's beta phase. The game developer removed the Epic Star Cards from the loot crates. The cards, which happen to be the strongest of the bunch, will only be available via pre-order instead of crafting.

"To help keep everyone on a level playing field, these Star Cards will primarily be available through crafting, with the exception of special Epic Star Cards available through pre-order, deluxe, and starter pack," EA and DICE said in a post.

Meanwhile, the game will also feature six new maps in its multiplayer mode. The maps are set in some key areas such as Hoth, Kashyyyk, Tatooine, and Endor, which all feature Galactic Assault, according to a video posted by Gamespot.

"Star Wars: Battlefront II" will be out this Friday, Nov. 17, on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.