'Star Wars: Battlefront II' Revealed to Have a Credit Cap in Arcade Mode

EA Star Wars A promotional image for 'Star Wars Battlefront 2.'

Electronic Arts' (EA) and DICE's "Star Wars: Battlefront II" is set to roll out later this week, and fans from across the globe are more than excited to get their hands and fingers busy on the game. A detail, however, could tone down the excitement of gamers the moment they play the game's Arcade mode.

In a Tweet, Game Informer's executive editor Andrew Reiner talks about how having a daily cap on the Arcade mode was likely confirmed. "The worst part of the game is this: You are limited on credits earned in Arcade mode. 'More credits available in 14 hours,"' wrote Reiner.

A Gamespot report noted that having a daily credit cap in place means players can no longer opt to grind it out to earn credits. Instead, they will eventually be forced to spend real money for them to enjoy the loot crates.

On the developers' side of things, DICE's executive producer John Wasilczyk said that they will be all ears as far as comments and suggestions from fans go. "Since the start of the project, listening to fans has been important in making sure Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II is the very best experience for all of you," wrote the DICE exec.

"And we continue to make adjustments based on your feedback as the game launches worldwide this week," he added.

Earlier this week, the Xbox Store revealed through its dedicated page how much the loot crates cost. The crates can be purchased by playing the game or by using the game's virtual currency called Crystals. According to the page, 500 worth of Crystals are worth US$4.99, while a thousand Crystals cost US$9.99.

For players who are looking for bigger values, they can choose to purchase 2,100 Crystals (US$19.99), 4,400 Crystals (US$39.90), and 12,000 (US$99.99) Crystals. The loot crates, on the other hand, are divided into three types, namely, the the Trooper, the Starfighter, and the Hero. The Trooper costs 200 Crystals (4,000 credits) while the Starfighter is pegged at 120 Crystals (2,400 credits).

Lastly, the Hero will cost players 110 Crystals (2,200 credits).

"Star Wars: Battlefront II" comes out this Friday, Nov, 17, on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.