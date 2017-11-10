'Star Wars: Battlefront II's' Showcases Six New Maps

EA/Star Wars Battlefront 2 A promotional image for "Star Wars Battlefront 2"

With roughly a week left before "Star Wars: Battlefront II" is officially released, more details on the video game are being revealed online.

In a video released by Gamespot, actual gameplay showed six new maps that will be part of the game's multiplayer mode. The maps are set in key areas that include Tatooine, Hoth, Kashyyyk, and Endor. The four areas feature Galacti Assault.

Moreover, the video also showcased Starfighter Assault on Endor Death Star Debris as well as Unknown Regions: Resurgent Class Star Destroyer.

Late last month, game developer EA and DICE shared their steps on how they addressed player complaints and feedback by the end of the beta phase. They specifically removed the Epic Star Cards from the Crates. These were the highest tier of Star Cards initially available during launch, EA and DICE explained in a post.

"To help keep everyone on a level playing field, these Star Cards will primarily be available through crafting, with the exception of special Epic Star Cards available through pre-order, deluxe, and starter packs," the companies' post added.

Furthermore, players must now reach a certain rank before they can craft upgraded Star Cards. As for the weapons, they are now "locked behind specific milestones" while gear and other items that are class-specific "can be unlocked by playing as them," the developer added.

When it comes to the game's campaign mode, Motive's studio producer David Robillard shared the average amount of time players will take before completing it. In a recent interview with PressStart, the executive said that the mode can be finished in five to seven hours, at the very least. He stressed, however, that players' skills play a big part in how fast the campaign can be completed.

"We thought that around 5-7, maybe 8 hours is probably a good amount of time," said Robillard. "We wanted to stay very driven towards the Star Wars fantasy that the players are going to experience and not have it be drawn out," he added.

"Star Wars: Battlefront II" becomes available on Nov. 17 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Players who are EA/Origin Access subscribers, however, can already enjoy the game.