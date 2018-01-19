'Star Wars: Episode 10' Rumors: Main Saga Could Continue in the Future

REUTERS/ALY SONG Producer Ram Bergman, director Rian Johnson and actors Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill pose for pictures as they arrive for the China premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi.'

J.J. Abrams' "Star Wars: Episode 9" will close out the new trilogy, but the future of the main saga may still have more to offer.

According to Screen Rant, there is some reason to believe that the Skywalker saga will continue on after "Episode 9." While there has been no confirmation of this thus far, it does not seem too far-fetched to assume that an "Episode 10" will be in the cards somewhere down the line, especially since the franchise is very lucrative.

The publication also notes that Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy previously expressed an openness to going beyond "Episode 9." She also revealed that possibly more films will be made, revolving around the new generation of "Star Wars" heroes such as Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac).

Of course, just because "Episode 10" is not officially in the works does not mean there will not be any more "Star Wars" films for fans to look forward to. In fact, Disney and Lucasfilm already started prequels with 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," which was chronologically set right before "A New Hope."

Later this year, a prequel focusing on Han Solo will be hitting theaters. "Solo: A Star Wars Story" stars Alden Ehrenreich as the young smuggler, with Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge co-starring.

Additionally, there has been some talk of a standalone movie revolving around the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi, first brought to life on screen by Alec Guinness. Ewan McGregor, who portrayed a younger version of the character in the prequel trilogy, has expressed his desire to reprise the role if offered the chance. Production is rumored to commence in January 2019.

But, before fans can theorize about "Episode 10," they will have to wait for "Episode 9" to hit theaters. Speculations are rife that the final installment in the new trilogy will unveil some twists, including the notion that Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) is not really dead. "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson has also said that Rey's parentage can still change depending on Abrams' judgment.