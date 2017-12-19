'Star Wars' Episode 9 Cast Rumors, Spoilers: Mark Hamill Answers If Luke Skywalker Returns

Will "Star Wars" Episode 9 still feature Luke Skywalker? It's a question that needs answers for the fans after watching what happened to Mark Hamill's character in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Mark Hamill plays the iconic Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" franchise.

The movie icon unfortunately met his untimely end in the final scenes of the latest "Star Wars" installment. Skywalker's death, however, was unlike anything one can imagine. Thus, hope springs for viewers who believe it's not the last time they will see the character on screen.

Hamill had an enthusiastic answer for those wondering if Skywalker is gone for good from the franchise. He told Q & A audience in a panel that he picked up some hints from the last lines his character told Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), his nephew and ex-Jedi apprentice in the films.

"I'm just still holding on to the line, 'See you around, kid.' I can be in Episode Nine!" Hamill said in jest. The actor thinks his character transported to an unknown place.

Director Rian Johnson and film editor Bob Ducsay suggested that "Star Wars" fans should watch "The Last Jedi" again to pick up on the subtle clues about Skywalker's fate. Some details will appear clearer on second viewing since those watching the movie are no longer overwhelmed about what went on.

Some fans believe that Skywalker will return as a ghost just like Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi in previous iterations. It's apparently how the Force works especially when a Jedi is in a serious predicament and in need of guidance. Perhaps Rey (Daisy Ridley) will need Skywalker's advice in the next movie.

Meanwhile, confirmed to return for "Star Wars" Episode 9 are Driver, Ridley, John Boyega (Finn) and Oscar Isaac (Poe). This trilogy, after all, is about their journey.

"Star Wars" Episode 9 won't be in theaters until 2019. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," on the other hand, is still running in theaters and winning at the box office.