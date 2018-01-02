'Star Wars: Episode 9' Movie Updates: Filming To Begin In Scotland In June

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Director JJ Abrams will direct 'Star Wars: Episode 9'

The camera will reportedly begin to roll for the next "Star Wars" movie in the coming months.

According to reports, the next film under the epic sci-fi saga will start filming in Scotland by June 2018. The information was first reported by Daily Record, saying that a new "Star Wars" film will be shot this summer in the Scottish county called Argyll and other areas in the northern part of the country.

A source reportedly told the publication that the details about the new film remains under wraps. "As is now customary with any Star Wars production, the movie is shrouded in secrecy but they want to shoot scenes around the Rest and Be Thankful. Further filming has been pencilled in for elsewhere in the country," the source reportedly stated.

However, the report seemed to be unsure if the rumored production would be for "Star Wars: Episode 9" or if it will be for an upcoming stand-along trilogy directed by "Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter revealed in September that J.J. Abrams will return to the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy after its original director Colin Trevorrow reportedly left the project due to creative differences.

Abrams helmed the first movie from the sequel trilogy titled "Star Wars Episode 7: The Force Awakens" in 2015, which is why Lucasfilm was glad that he will also be the one to direct the last installment.

"With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy," the studio's president Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement. Abrams also co-wrote the script with Chris Terrio.

The report also announced that the release date for the still untitled "Star Wars: Episode 9" has been moved to Dec. 20, 2019 instead of May 2019.