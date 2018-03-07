REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Cast member Andy Serkis poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Black Panther" in Beverly Hills, California.

Ever since "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" premiered in theaters, fans have been speculating that the villainous Snoke may be alive. Should the theories prove true, Andy Serkis would not think twice about returning to reprise the role.

It can be recalled that Supreme Leader Snoke was killed by none other than his own apprentice, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), in a bait-and-switch scenario near the climax of the movie. Many thought this was a bold and controversial move since virtually nothing was known about the villain. Fans were still curious about Snoke's background and having him killed off so easily, and so soon, became a divisive decision.

However, speculations are rife that Snoke could have survived being cut in half by Kylo Ren. If Snoke is alive somewhere, he could still appear in "Episode 9." For that, Serkis would be pleased to don the motion capture suit again.

"It's a great character, and I'd be keen," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I know it frustrated a lot of people that Snoke came to such a sticky end so quickly, but I loved that big scene and the relationship between Daisy Ridley's character and Snoke — and where it goes from there and what escalates from that moment, you know the fight that kicks off after that. So I really think it's great in the movie, but yeah, I could quite happily — I'd be very happy to extend Snoke's life for sure."

"The Last Jedi" also revealed the truth about who Rey's parents were. And, while many suspected that her parents could be of importance, it was ultimately made known that they were actually nobody. However, director Rian Johnson warned that this could still change depending on "Episode 9" writer and director J.J. Abrams.

"Star Wars: Episode 9" is set to begin production in July, as revealed by Abrams on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." It is scheduled to hit U.S. cinemas on Dec. 20, 2019.