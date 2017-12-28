'Star Wars: Episode 9' Release Date, Plot Rumors: Will the Broom Kid Return?

There's an unnamed character in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" that left fans with a lot of questions. The broom kid appeared as a Resistance supporter in the final scenes, while he held his makeshift lightsaber to the sky. What's his real story and will he be in "Star Wars: Episode 9'?

REUTERS/Lucasfilm Daisy Ridley is Rey in a scene from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

The broom kid, played by child actor Temiri Blagg, had a small but significant part in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." He helped Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) and Finn (John Boyega) hide and escape after their failed mission in Canto Bight.

As a token, Rose Tico apparently gave the broom kid her special Resistance ring, which the audience only learned before the film credits rolled. So, what's the kid's significance and what does it mean for the next movie?

Director Rian Johnson told Entertainment Weekly that the child actor's scene showed how Luke Skywalker is definitely not the last of the Jedis. New heroes will rise even if the Jedi master is gone.

"The legend of Luke Skywalker is spreading. Hope is reignited in the galaxy," the director said. "I couldn't think of a more evocative image of hope than a kid who is playing with his Luke Skywalker action figure."

Blagg, however, won't likely be in "Star Wars: Episode 9." According to reports, there's a small chance the broom kid recurs. His character is meant as a symbol only but it might hint at what's coming in the next instalment.

Despite losing so many lives in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," the Resistance remains strong everywhere. The broom kid is proof that there's a whole new generation ready to fight for the good.

Rey (Daisy Ridley) saving the Jedi texts before the temple burned down is also an indication that the Resistance will prevail. She will guide and teach new Jedis as young as the broom kid because, as Princess Leia said, "They have everything they need," referring to the Jedi texts.

"Star Wars: Episode 9" will begin principal photography in January. The film will arrive in theaters in December 2019.