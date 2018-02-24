'Star Wars: Episode 9' Script Finished, Filming To Begin In July

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Director JJ Abrams will direct 'Star Wars: Episode 9'

The script for "Star Wars: Episode 9" is finally done according to director J.J. Abrams. During a recent episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Abrams also confirmed that filming for the final chapter in the sequel trilogy will begin this summer.

"We have a script, which is a big deal for me," Abrams revealed. "It starts shooting end of July. Having a script in advance isn't something I've always been lucky enough to have... but I'm writing this with Chris Terrio, who's a genius, and I'm having a great time."

The script for "Star Wars: Episode 9" has gone through a number of changes over time. Multiple drafts from "Jurassic World" director Colin Trevorrow and his writing partner Derek Connolly were scrapped. The passing of Carrie Fisher also shook production.

"Wonder" writer Jack Thorne joined the team in late 2017 for rewrites before Abrams decided to start from scratch, writing the episode 9 script alongside "Argo" screenwriter Chris Terrio.

Abrams took over as director after Trevorrow dropped the project. According to the 51-year old director, the chance to conclude the trilogy "was too delicious of an opportunity to pass up."

Not much has been revealed about the script although it was already announced that it will remain loyal to what Rian Johnson scattered at the end of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

The final chapter is expected to end the story arcs of Rey, Finn, Poe, Kylo Ren, and Rose as well as finally put give closure to the Skywalker saga. With that in mind, expect Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, and Oscar Isaac to return for the sequel to reprise their respective characters.

"Star Wars: Episode 9" is set to premiere on Dec. 10, 2019, while the second "Star Wars" anthology film "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is set to hit theaters on May 25, 2018.