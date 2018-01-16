'Star Wars Episode 9' Theories: Is This The End Of The Millennium Falcon?

starwars The legendary Millennium Falcon spacecraft of 'Star Wars'

Film director Kevin Smith believes that the next "Star Wars" film will take away a major element of the franchise.

Speaking in an episode of his "Fatman on Batman" podcast, the self-confessed "Star Wars" fan said that there is a big chance to see the iconic Millennium Falcon starship destroyed in the final installment of the new "Star Wars" trilogy, which is currently referred to as "Star Wars: Episode 9."

Smith came up with the theory since the first two films killed off several beloved characters. The first was in "Star Wars Episode 7: The Force Awakens," where Hans Solo (Harrison Ford) was killed off. It was followed by the death of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who perished in "Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi."

But instead of killing another major character, "Star Wars Episode 9" might take away the legendary spacecraft. "I think it's the Falcon. That would really rip all of our hearts out. And, at the same time, the legacy cast is gone, maybe they don't necessarily — if it's a big enough story beat, I bet you that's what goes," the "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" filmmaker stated.

He also mentioned that it would be impossible to kill off Chewbacca in the next film, since the character can still be featured in another future installment of the epic sci-fi movie saga. "They'll never kill Chewie because you could be Chewie for 400 years... It's a guy in a suit. They can't kill any of the droids, that could be anybody and stuff. But they've got to kill something that makes us go 'No! I f*cking love that from my childhood!'" the director said in his podcast.

At the moment, the plot details for "Star Wars Episode 9" remain under wraps. But returning director JJ Abrams is expected to come out with a fitting finale for the latest trilogy under the "Star Wars" franchise that is scheduled to air on December 20, 2019.