'Star Wars Episode IX' News: Captain Phasma to Appear in Next Episode

Reuters/Hannah McKay Actors dressed as the iconic stormtroopers as they arrived for the Premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" on Dec. 12, 2017.

After the staggering gross numbers of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," the next and final film in the Skywalker trilogy, "Star Wars Episode IX," is now set to be released on Dec. 20 next year.

"Star Wars Episode IX" was originally set to be released on May 24 but was moved after major changes in production. This includes the separation between the film's initial writer-director Colin Trevorrow and Lucasfilm.

The film is currently being directed by "Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens" director J.J. Abrams. Meanwhile, Abrams is joined by award-winning "Argo" screenwriter Chris Terrio in penning the film.

While there has been no recent news about the final title of the film, it has been revealed by Fantha Tracks that its working title is "Black Diamond." This, concluded Tracks, stemmed from the film's business name, "Carbonado Industries (UK) Ltd." Carbonado is the technical term for "black diamond."

The site further reported that Abrams had already pitched his plans for "Episode IX" to Bob Iger on Dec. 15 last year and that production is set to begin this year.

There have not been many revelations yet for "Episode IX," but several characters from the previous films in the trilogy are expected to appear. Some of them are Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), and Lieutenant Connix (Billie Lourd).

Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) is also rumored to appear in the final film. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson revealed that there is a possibility that Phasma's character would be further explored in the last episode.

"Phasma is the Kenny from South Park of this series," Johnson told NME Magazine. Kenny is famous for dying but returning in almost every episode in South Park.

Furthermore, Lucasfilm has also confirmed that they would not use computer-generated imagery (CGI) to recreate Carrie Fisher, who had played Leia Organa before her death two years ago, in the final film. This means a high unlikelihood for Leia to play a part in the film.