'Star Wars: Episode IX' News: Working Title Revealed; Michael Kaplan To Return For Sequel

Despite the recently released "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," speculations already abound on the details of the next instalment. Recent reports reveal that "Star Wars: Episode IX" already has a working title and that the man who designed the costumes in "The Last Jedi" and "The Force Awakens" will be reprising his role in the next instalment.

According to Express, "Star Wars: Episode IX" will have the production title of "Black Diamond." The reveal was made by Fantha Tracks, who previously and accurately revealed the working title for the Hans Solo film that is set to be released next year. Aside from the working title, the film is rumoured to be produced under the business name Carbonado Industries, which is coincidentally translated to black diamond. There is yet to be an official announcement on these rumours but more information is expected in the coming months.

'Star Wars: Episode IX" is meant to feature the key surviving characters from "The Last Jedi" as they continue to plot and embark on a journey to overthrow the First Order. Carrie Fishers' general Leia will not be seen in the sequel, as she passed away after working on her role in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Aside from the working title of the next instalment in the critically acclaimed film series, Screen Rant reports that the costume designer of "The Last Jedi" and "The Force Awakens," Michael Kaplan, will return for "Star Wars: Episode IX." Kaplan's work was lauded in the recently released instalment, despite the overall missed reactions that the film received in terms of the plot. Meanwhile, J.J. Abrams is rumoured to be in the midst of pitching a script for "Star Wars: Episode IX," though Abrams himself has yet to respond to comment.

Despite the scarcity of details on "Star Wars: Episode IX," the release date has at least been set for Dec. 20, 2019.