"Star Wars: Episode IX" will be the venue for an all-out war.

This is according to John Boyega, who will reprise his role as the Stormtrooper-turned-Resistance fighter Finn.

In a new press interview, he revealed that he will be on the set of "Star Wars: Episode IX" this July. "And they've officially given us a note to start training soon," the actor said, as per Comicbook.com.

"I'm going to take a holiday before that, because I think 'Episode IX' you know, regardless of where the story goes, and I haven't read it by the way, is going to be all-out war so I know that I'm going to have to do all I can and train for that," he went on to say.

It will not be a shock for warfare to ensue once more in the next film especially after the events of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which saw Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) step into the role of Supreme Leader of the First Order, orchestrating the destruction of the Resistance and reducing them to a mere few.

Not much is known about what the final film in the sequel trilogy will be all about except that it will be directed by J.J. Abrams, who helmed "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

Finn and Poe (Oscar Isaac) are expected to lead the rebuilding of the Resistance as Rey (Daisy Ridley) hones her Force abilities and train a new crop of Jedi knights. There is speculation that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) will back as a Force ghost to guide her in the same way Yoda did.

After his old master's demonstration of Force abilities and power (summoning a lightning strike from the beyond), it is believed Luke will be more powerful than ever in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

There are also those who hope that Snoke (Andy Serkis) will make his return in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" as they refuse to believe such a powerful being is bested by his apprentice that easily, especially with virtually nothing revealed about who he is or where he comes from.

Indeed, the events of the Rian Johnson-directed film give Boyega the impression that the ultimate conflict will be taking place in the final film.

Not too long ago, the actor told Coming Soon when asked about Abrams getting the helm back, "I think what's fantastic is it feels like it's coming back full circle."

"I don't know nothing about the script, the story. I don't know where Finn's going, I don't know where Rey is going, but definitely I feel this is the war to end all wars in this movie," he added.

He also hopes to have another confrontation with Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) in "Star Wars: Episode IX" as he felt their showdown in "The Last Jedi" was a bit too short. It is unknown at the moment if the chrome-clad First Order captain survived her fall in the fire or not.

"Star Wars: Episode IX" is set to hit the theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.