'Star Wars' Movie Spoilers: Upcoming 'Solo' Film Takes Place Before Most of the Other Films

Reuters Alden Ehrenreich plays Han Solo in "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

When a franchise becomes so big that it has several movies, video games, books, and television series that are all officially part of the canon timeline, it can get pretty confusing when and where certain titles take place. Luckily, thanks to an updated timeline by one of Lucasfilm's partners, things are now just a bit clearer — and that includes when exactly "Solo: A Star Wars Story," the upcoming Han Solo film, takes place in the grand history of things.

According to the updated timeline by Del Ray Books, one of Lucasfilm's partners when it comes to creating and molding the "Star Wars" universe, in this case through novels, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" will actually take place before the original trilogy even begins, but sometime after the Empire is initially formed. This makes it the first cinematic entry in the "Star Wars" timeline to take place during this brief era.

As Hollywood Reporter points out, the new upcoming movie takes place between two novels that have definitive points in the timeline: "Star Wars: Tarkin" and "Star Wars: A New Dawn." "Tarkin" takes place 14 years before the events of the original film, while "A New Dawn" takes place 11 years prior. So, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is set to take place during that short three-year window between the two books.

In addition to that, the timeline shows that the new movie will take place after "Star Wars: Last Shot," an upcoming novel that, according to its summary, will tell various vignettes circling the Millennium Falcon and its crew, specifically Lando Calrissian, L3-37, Chewbacca, and of course, Han Solo himself.

Fans already know that the upcoming movie will show how Han and Chewbacca first meet, so it seems that the upcoming novel will jump around through different periods and may specifically skip how they get to know each other to save it for the film.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is scheduled to premiere on May 25.