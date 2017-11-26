'Star Wars' News: Director Rian Johnson Can't Wait for His New Trilogy

Facebook/StarWarsMovies A promotional image for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson recently revealed that the next "Star Wars" trilogy is already in the early stages of development. The renowned filmmaker revealed last month that his trilogy would be separate from the Luke Skywalker saga and would focus on the previously unexplored parts of the "Star Wars" galaxy.

Earlier this week, Johnson attended a press event for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and shared some tidbits of information about his next trilogy.

"We're gonna have to see. I'm just in the very beginning of starting to come up with what the new trilogy is going to be. What makes me so excited about it, is the idea of doing a new story on the big canvas of three movies in this world. There's just so much potential and I can't wait to jump into it," he said.

Although the director did not reveal much about his next "Star Wars" films, his enthusiasm for the project was pretty evident.

Previously, it was reported that Disney and Lucasfilm had chosen Johnson to helm and write a new "Star Wars" trilogy that would feature an entirely new story and fresh cast. The upcoming film will be set in a different galaxy and will be co-produced by Ram Bergman.

Kathleen Kennedy, who also worked with Johnson in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," also revealed that she would team up again with the director in the new trilogy. In a separate statement, she commended Johnson for his work on the upcoming "Star Wars" film and expressed her excitement to work with him again.

"He's a creative force, and watching him craft 'The Last Jedi' from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy," she said.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will open in theaters on Dec. 15.