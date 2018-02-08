'Star Wars' News: Disney Consider 'A Few' Shows For Its Streaming Service

REUTERS/Lucasfilm Daisy Ridley is Rey in a scene from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Fans could be looking forward to more "Star Wars" series in the near future. This is after Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that they are currently planning "a few" shows set in a galaxy far, far away, to be aired in their new streaming service.

During a recent earnings call, Iger told investors that the company is developing multiple "Star Wars" TV series for its still unnamed service. The service is set to debut in 2019 and will likely include these new shows in its inaugural line-up.

"We are developing not just one, but a few 'Star Wars' series specifically for the Disney direct-to-consumer app," Iger said. "We've mentioned that and we are close to being able to reveal at least one of the entities that is developing that for us."

Iger explained further that because the deal hasn't been finalized, he can go into the specifics of the upcoming series. However, he did assure fans that Disney's future Star Wars TV shows have his confidence, saying "I think you'll find the level of talent... on the television front will be rather significant as well."

This isn't the first time fans heard news of a new series based on the popular sci-fi franchise. Back in November, Disney also announced plans to debut a new live-action "Star Wars" series on its upcoming streaming service. ABC also expressed interest in developing a TV show with Lucasfilm based on the franchise back in January.

However, perhaps the most interesting tidbit of information is the report that the creators behind the hit fantasy series "Game of Thrones" will be joining the franchise. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will produce a series of new films for Disney that will be separate from Rian Johnson's upcoming trilogy and the Skywalker saga.

Not much is currently known about most of these projects. However, fans can rest assured that there will be no shortage of "Star Wars" films and series in the coming years.