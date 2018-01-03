'Star Wars' News: Mystery Surrounding Rey's Parents Might Not Be a Closed Book Yet

Reuters/Lucasfilm Daisy Ridley is Rey in a scene from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

The mystery surrounding Rey's parents will continue in "Star Wars: Episode IX." In a recent interview, film director Rian Johnson revealed that even after the big reveal in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" about Rey's parents, the puzzle is still so much alive.

After watching "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," one of the biggest questions fans had in in mind was who Rey's parents were. In "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," it was revealed that her parents were simply lowlife junkers who traded their daughter to get drinking money and get off their planet.

The revelation disappointed fans, especially those who had thought that the reveal about Rey's parents would be something more explosive than that. However, Johnson said in a recent interview that the truth about Rey's parents might not totally be a closed book just yet.

According to Johnson, things are still open when it comes to Rey's parents, and who knows, "Star Wars: Episode IX" might just offer a different perspective. Johnson said that since he is not writing the next film, everything is still subject to interpretation. "With all of these movies, Obi'Wan's whole speech about a certain point of view always applies, so I think that you have to always think about the context of how information is given. But for me, dramatically, that's why that reveal at that moment made sense," he said.

Johnson went on to explain that in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," letting Rey know that her parents were nobodies made the most sense narrative-wise, as that gave her a difficult emotional obstacle to overcome. According to him, the revelation worked well for the story as it gave Kylo enough weapon to make Rey feel insecure about herself.

Johnson teased that since Abrams will write the third and final film in the current trilogy, it's up to him if he would give a new twist with regards to Rey's parentage.

"Star Wars: Episode IX" is expected to be released sometime in 2019.