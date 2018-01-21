Facebook/StarWarsRebels "Star Wars Rebels" is on its final season this 2018.

In the final season of "Star Wars Rebels," the Emperor is coming back. Meanwhile, season 4 will also bring Ezra home to Lothal.

A new trailer was launched for the final season of "Star Wars Rebels," and it revealed that Emperor Palpatine is coming back, voiced by Ian McDiarmid, E! News confirmed. But now that it's the final season for "Star Wars Rebels," executive producer Dave Filoni revealed that they made sure this trailer spoke about Ezra's journey.

"I felt like it was important to give this last trailer an overall perspective of what this kid had come from and what he had been learning," Filoni explained, referring to the ton of flashbacks that were featured in the teaser.

Filoni also emphasized that even though Emperor Palpatine's return, and many other things that may happen in the final season, might be a big deal, "Star Wars Rebels" will continue to pay homage to Ezra's journey. This is why season 4 will be based in Lothal, Nerdist confirmed in an interview with Filoni.

"No matter how much prominence other characters have risen to, which I think has been great, it ultimately is Ezra's story. And I think Ezra's story is really about his family and his home, and the people there. So when you examine it in that way, it makes sense that the story really takes place on Lothal in the end," Filoni explained.

In the final season of "Star Wars Rebels," Ezra will continue learning the secrets of the Force while his blind mentor, Kanan Jarrus, is committed in rescuing their pilot Hera Syndulla. Meanwhile, the rest of them — Sabine Wren, Zeb, Ret, and Chopper — will continue to fight against the evil Empire.

"Star Wars Rebels" season 4 is slated to premiere on Monday, Feb. 19, at 9 p.m. EST on Disney XD.