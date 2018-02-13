Facebook/starwarsrebels Promotional image for 'Star Wars Rebels'

The Force will be trying to communicate with Ezra (Taylor Gray) in the back half of "Star Wars Rebels" season 4.

In January, it was announced on starwars.com that "Star Wars Rebels" season 4 would return this month. Along with the big date reveal, a new mid-season trailer was also released. The ominous trailer saw Ezra getting in touch with the Force, which is apparently attempting to reach out to him.

"I've learned so much about life, about being a good person," Ezra says. "If not for you guys, I'd be back on Lothal just waiting to be rescued like everyone else."

Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze, Jr.), however, disagrees with Ezra. He assures the young rebel that he is different from everyone else. The trailer teases Ezra in search of "nothing and everything." It is clear that Ezra has a deep connection with the Force. He points out that he can see thoughts, which means that the Force is possibly trying to tell him something.

The rebellion will also grow, with Ezra inspiring others to take action because as long as the rebellion exists, there is hope. Ezra will also come face-to-face with the infamous Emperor Palpatine, who is voiced by the same actor who portrayed the role in the live-action "Star Wars" films, Ian McDiarmid.

With season 4 being the last installment, fans are naturally worried about the fate of their favorite characters. Hera (Vanessa Marshall), for one, is known to have lived long enough to experience the events of "Return of the Jedi," but it is unknown whether Kanan Jarrus will make it to the end.

Since "Star Wars Rebels" is set before the original trilogy, it is safe to assume that some of the villains like Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine will come out of season 4 alive. However, Admiral Thrawn's fate remains in the air. There is supporting evidence for Thrawn to both survive and die, but it looks like the latter is likelier to happen.

"Star Wars Rebels" season 4 will return on Monday, Feb. 19, on Disney XD.