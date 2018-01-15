'Star Wars: Rivals' Release Date: Gamers Can Now Preregister

(Photo: Star Wars official website) A promotional image from "Star Wars: Rivals."

Disney and Lucasfilm are giving players the chance to relive the greatest "Star Wars" rivalries on mobile in the first real-time competitive action shooter "Star Wars: Rivals."

Boasting cover-based player vs. player battles, the game will feature a roster of characters across all "Star Wars" eras from which they can build the ultimate team to challenge opponents in combat arenas. They can swap the Heroes in and out mid-battle.

Players can choose legendary Heroes like Princess Leia and Lando Calrissian as well as new players like Poe Dameron and Finn.

These characters will have unique abilities and characters that allow them to take different roles in the team. "Star Wars: Rivals" will also allow players to master the signature weapons and abilities of these characters.

While it looks like putting together the ultimate team will not take into account the side the characters are on, gamers will enjoy bonuses if they assemble the same faction such as the Rebellion, Empire and First Order.

"Star Wars: Rivals" allows players to engage in real-time combat arenas with players cross-platform. Gamers can utilize their surroundings to avoid taking damage and use mobile-optimized controls to take out enemies.

The biggest draw about the game is to the chance to experience the fiercest and most notable battles in the history of "Star Wars" such as Han Solo and Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, Finn and Captain Phasma, and many others. Winning will net them extra Battle Points and win faster as they progress in the leaderboards.

"Star Wars: Rivals" is now available for preregistration on Google Play now. Those who download it during this period will get a special bonus in the form of an exclusive access to death trooper support units.

When "Star Wars: Rivals" launches, death troopers from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" will be available to fight alongside players in PvP skirmishes using their advanced.

As for those playing on the App Store, users will receive exclusive access to the elite Rebel soldiers called Special Forces support units upon launch.

"Star Wars: Rivals" has no release date yet. Android Police appears to have found a way to get access to the game early.