'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Blu-ray and DVD Now Up for Presale in Select Retailers

Facebook/StarWarsPH Promotional photo for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

American retailers have started promoting the release of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi's" Blu-ray and DVD. Although Lucasfilm has yet to confirm the schedule of the upcoming releases, there are already speculations that the studio might release them sometime in April.

The "Star Wars: Rogue One" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" Blu-ray and DVD were both released in early April. That is why, despite Lucasfilm's lack of update about the release date for the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi's" Blu-ray and DVD, fans are already speculating that the highly anticipated releases might hit stands in early April as well.

As of now, the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Blu-ray and DVD are already up for presale in retailers like Target and Best Buy. Best Buy is also advertising a 4K release, which means that "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be the first "Star Wars" film to ever be released on 4K Blu-ray. The retailer is also offering an exclusive steel book version of the film for $35, which Target reportedly plans to match with its own book edition that sells for only $28.

Like Best Buy, Target also boasts that the upcoming releases will come with more than two hours of deleted scenes and other additional perks. The Target-exclusive Blu-ray will also come with a 40-page book that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, including some exclusive images and personal insights from director Rian Johnson himself.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" was recently hailed as the highest grossing film of 2017, breaking the record of Disney's live-action adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast" with its $1.2 billion box office revenue worldwide. The film focuses on Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she takes her first strides towards becoming a Jedi through the help of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).