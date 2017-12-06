'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Cast Discuss Dealing with Han Solo's Death, Harrison Ford's Absence

There was a noticeable difference for the cast of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" while they filmed the eighth installment. Harrison Ford was no longer around since his character, Han Solo, died at the end of "Star Wars: Episode 7" or "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

The cast dished that there was little time to mourn the loss of Solo in the film because of the story's acceleration. They, however, missed Ford's presence and John Boyega (Finn) confessed he's actually mad about Solo's death.

"It's a different change when you're coming onto the next movie, and Harrison Ford is not there, Han Solo is not there," the actor discussed the upcoming movie Jimmy Fallon on his late-night show. "But whenever I can see [Ford], it's great times."

Boyega also shared that their characters had to pretty quickly move on from dealing with the loss since the war is escalating. The main characters have plenty of stuff to do to ensure their survival. Oscar Isaac (Poe) seconded Boyega's disclosure.

"It's a dire situation, it's critical to the Resistance, which is on its last legs," Isaac said. "It is like war - you just gotta keep moving to try and survive."

The cast confirmed there will be no funeral scene for Solo in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." This doesn't mean, however, that Solo didn't matter to the new group. Daisy Ridley (Rey) dished that her character will have a harder time moving on the most since Solo became an important figure in the short time they met.

Solo died at the hands of his son with Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). Kylo Ren/Ben (Adam Driver) stabbed his father and plunged his body down the shaft. Ford long wanted his character's death in the franchise. Last October, the actor told Kelly Rippa on her show that Solo should be really done as he's served his purpose on "Star Wars."

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will open in theaters on Friday, Dec. 15.