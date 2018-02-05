'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Comic Adaptation to Roll Out in May

The latest "Star Wars" Trilogy may be over, but the folks handling the franchise still have a few stories to tell about "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." The way they are doing it is via a new media, as the movie is about to get a comic book adaptation written by one of the writers for "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

The art for the new series of comic books for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be done by Michael Walsh, who announced his part in the project on social media. Along the way, he also hinted at some of the ways the upcoming illustrated series will be different from the film.

"Excited to announce I'll be drawing the adaptation of #StarWars #TheLastJedi for #MarvelComics . We'll be adding scenes and telling others from a new perspective," he posted on his personal Twitter account on Friday, Feb. 2.

These new scenes will be entirely new material that will be written just for the comic books — not just a rehash of some of the deleted scenes in the final cut of the "Star Wars" movie, as a Marvel representative confirmed to IGN.

To translate the movie's scenes to the comic book page, it will be up to writer Gary Whitta, co-writer of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," to condense the dialog and come up with the brand new scenes. While interior art will be handled by Walsh and colored by Mile Spicer, the art for the covers of Issues 1 and 2 will be done by Mike Del Mundo.

Variant covers will also be coming as well, which will be created by Joe Quesada for the first issue of the comic books.

Meanwhile, the novel version of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be coming out on Mar. 6. The comic book series, which will pick up from this novelization, is set to arrive on May 2.