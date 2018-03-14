'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Deleted Scenes Surface Ahead of Digital HD Release

Facebook/StarWarsPH Promotional photo for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Five new "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" deleted scenes have surfaced ahead of the film's digital HD release this week, featuring scenes fans have never seen before. One of these scenes features a cameo by Tom Hardy, who plays a Stormtrooper.

The first scene shows Rey (Daisy Ridley) on her third lesson in training and reveals why she had to leave Ahch-to in the film. In the theatrical cut of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," fans saw Rey leave Ahch-to but, it did not explain the reason for her departure. The deleted scene reveals that Rey left Ahch-to after she received word from Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) that the Caretakers were under attack.

The second scene features General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) telling Rose (Kelly Marie Tan) that the First Order will always win despite the rebels drawing blood here and there. In the scene, Rose tries to prove if he's telling the truth by biting his finger. Towards the end of the clip, Hux tells Captain Phasma to execute Rose and Finn (John Boyega).

Just like the second scene, the third scene is a brief one. It features Finn as he offers to give Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) his jacket back. Poe does not take the jacket back, telling Finn that he's busy "saving the entire fleet."

The most interesting deleted scene of all is the fourth one, which features a cameo by Hardy. In the scene, Finn is dressed as an Imperial officer for an undercover mission, and Hardy, a Stormtrooper, recognizes him. Before "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" arrived in theaters, there had been rumors that Hardy would make a cameo in the film, but that scene never surfaced until now.

The fifth and final scene features Finn, down in the dumps. BB-8 tries to cheer him up by showing him a video of Rey from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" as she says goodbye to Finn and tells him that they'll see each other again.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be out on Blu-Ray, DVD and 4K on March 27.