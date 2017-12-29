'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Exceeds 'Wonder Woman's' Total Box Office Earnings

Facebook/StarWarsPH Promotional photo for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Reviews about "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" may be divisive, but nobody can argue about its box office success. As Rian Johnson's latest entry in the "Star Wars" franchise continues to divide fans, the film continues to rake in big at the box office — domestically and globally — making it the second highest grossing film of 2017.

As of recent reports, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has already earned $423.7 million in the U.S. alone, beating out DC and Warner Bros.' "Wonder Woman" which currently holds the title at only $412 million. Since 2017 still has a few days left and the film has been out for only a little over two weeks, fans can expect the film's earnings to even rise to the point of unseating "Beauty and the Beast" as this year's top grosser.

Although the film is said to earn at a slower rate compared with previous films in the "Star Wars" franchise, it still continues to earn more and more at a steady rate. In fact, some critics previously stated that the film could earn the top of 2017 honors this coming weekend as its takings reach the $504-million mark.

On Christmas Day alone, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" already earned $27.4 million domestically, and $28 million more on the following day. Although the film has received backlash from fans and has been heavily criticized on Rotten Tomatoes, it has still managed to decimate its competition and remain on the global box office's top spot for three consecutive weeks, beating out other big titles like "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," "Pitch Perfect 3," "The Greatest Showman," and "All the Money in the World."

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is currently playing in 54 international markets and has yet to arrive in other countries. In China, the film will arrive on Jan. 5, 2018. Currently, the film is the most watched film in UK, Germany, France, Japan and Australia.