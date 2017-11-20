'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Footage Teases Luke And Kylo Ren's Relationship

YouTube/Disney and Lucasfilm A screenshot of Kylo Ren from the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" trailer

New footage from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" gives fans a better perspective on the relationship between Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren. The trailer also provides fans with a glimpse of Ren's connection with Luke's new student Rey as he tries to stamp out his remaining personal connections, including his mother.

The new TV spot for The Last Jedi premiered on ComicBook.com and offers re-runs of scenes that were showcased in previous trailers. However, it also gives fans a tantalizing glimpse of some new footage interspersed with previously revealed looks. One particular scene revealed the dynamic between Luke and his former student.

Luke trained Kylo as a Jedi, possibly due to their familial ties and/or his strong affinity with The Force. However, he later betrayed his master and literally burned his dreams of a new Jedi Order to the ground.

This is why he was hesitant to train Rey as the young scavenger displayed the same strengths as Kylo during her training, the same raw, untamed power that might have been the reason why his former student turned to the dark side. Suddenly, Luke has a feeling of déjà vu where he is repeating his earlier mistake and thus, fears that his new student will follow the steps of her predecessor.

The rest of the trailer shows the space battles depicted in earlier trailers as well as a shot of the Millennium Falcon traversing what appears to be a tight tunnel. Leader Snoke was also featured although in the same footage as before.

Whatever happens during Rey's training, however, it will inevitably lead her to cross paths with Kylo once again. Will she be able to return him to the correct path as Luke did with Darth Vader? Or will Kylo Ren finally take his revenge on the young warrior that bested him on Starkiller Base?

Catch "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" when it premieres in theaters on Dec. 15, 2017.