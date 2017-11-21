'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News: Adam Driver Previews Kylo Ren's Complicated Relationship With Rey; New Images Released

Facebook/StarWars Promotional image for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

The light side and the dark side will be at odds once more in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," but that does not mean there cannot be feelings of respect in between.

Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), the son of the deceased Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), is consumed with the evil of the dark side. However, he also met a potential match in Rey (Daisy Ridley) at the end of "The Force Awakens."

"He has been aware of this ability in himself from such a young age, and I don't think there's a lot of people around him who are on the same level. I think that there is something familiar there, as well as something to be feared, or something ... that he can't quite place," Driver told Entertainment Weekly of his character's view of Rey. The publication also released a collection of new images from the upcoming film.

The true identity of Rey is still unknown at this point, and it seems fans are not the only ones who are in the dark about it. Ridley revealed that Rey herself is confused about who she is and what she desires, but she is just letting her moral compass guide her.

"She doesn't really know what she wants," Ridley said. "She really is trying to do the right thing and morally, her compass is really pointing north."

While fans are excited to see their favorite characters once again, they should also be prepared to meet new ones. Laura Dern plays Vice Admiral Holdo, the new leader of the Resistance who does not get Poe Dameron's trust. True enough, Dern revealed to Entertainment Weekly that there might be a reason not to trust her character.

"She enters the Resistance to shake things up," Dern teased.

Right now, fans do not know whether Holdo really is on the side of good, and it looks like "Star Wars" is keeping it that way, at least until the film premieres.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit U.S. cinemas on Dec. 15.