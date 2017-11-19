'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News: Prince William, Prince Harry, Tom Hardy, Gary Barlow Appear as Stormtroopers Together

REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool Britain's Prince William (R) tries a light sabre against his brother Prince Harry during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Tom Hardy and Gary Barlow not only have cameos in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," they are also reportedly in the same scene together.

It has been known for a while now that the British royals, the "Mad Max: Fury Road" lead actor, and the English singer-songwriter will be in "The Last Jedi" disguised as Stormtroopers. But another exciting detail has emerged recently.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the four personalities are actually going to be in a scene where they will be surrounding actor John Boyega, who plays Finn.

Stormtroopers are the very familiar soldiers serving the Galactic Empire. They are known for their laser guns and glossy white ensemble.

The same report from THR added that the scene with the four personalities will show Finn being escorted in an elevator, which could also mean that the character will be in the hands of the enemy.

Describing the experience to THR, Boyega said it was fun sharing a movie scene with two of the most popular British royals of the current generation. "It was a great experience," the actor added.

It was also Boyega who first confirmed that the princes and Hardy had filmed a scene for the movie.

During an interview with "Today" on BBC Radio 4, the actor was asked about the princes' cameo roles.

At first, Boyega tried to evade the question by saying the scene with the British royals got cut out. Then he said: "I've had enough with those Prince William secrets, man. They came on set; they were there, man." He added: "Tom Hardy was there, too – I said it. I'm sick of hiding this."

It is a good thing that fans have a clue what scene Prince William, Prince Harry, Hardy, and Barlow filmed for the upcoming movie, especially since the Stormtroopers' costume will make it impossible to see their faces.

However, there could still be more surprises that await fans once the movie is out on Dec. 15.