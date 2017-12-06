Facebook/StarWarsPH Promotional photo for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Following reports claiming that Daisy Ridley would no longer return as Rey in the "Star Wars" franchise after "Episode IX," the actress said earlier this week that she had only been misquoted by several news outlets. In a new interview, Ridley said her character might make it past the current trilogy, although she hasn't signed any new deal with Lucasfilm yet.

Asked to clarify previous reports, Ridley said, "Misquoted. I was misquoted. I was asked, by the way, at the end of a very long day, at the end of a very long shoot, I was asked how I felt going forward. And I said, in my mind, the story finishes at 'Episode IX.' To me, 'Star Wars' is in threes. 4, 5, 6; 1,2, 3; 7, 8, 9. So, for me, that's what I was signing on to; VII, VIII, IX. So that's really what I was answering. And I think, for now, I'm not saying forever."

Reports about Ridley's departure from the "Star Wars" franchise after "Episode IX" started with the news outlet Rolling Stone, which claimed Wednesday last week that Ridley didn't know what she was signing up for. An article published by the news outlet quoted the actress as saying, "I am really, really excited to do the third thing and round it out, because ultimately, what I was signing on to was three films. So in my head, it's three films. I think it will feel like the right time to round it out."

After the Rolling Stone published the said article, several other news outlets published reports claiming the same — that Ridley would bow out as Rey in the "Star Wars" franchise. Since the news left many of her fans heartbroken, Ridley came to shed light on the issue and said that while a new "Star Wars" trilogy will be introduced after "Episode IX" closes out the current trilogy, that doesn't mean that fans will see the last of Rey in "Episode IX."

Ridley is set to reprise her role as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which will hit theaters on Dec. 15.