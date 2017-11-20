'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News, Release Date: Finn Wakes Up from Deep Sleep in New TV Spot

Facebook/StarWarsMovies Featured is John Boyega as Finn in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is set for release in less than a month, and a new TV spot reveals never-before-seen footage of Finn (John Boyega) walking up from what seems to be a deep sleep and trying to catch up with what's been happening between the Resistance and the First Order.

It can be recalled that in the final moments of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," Finn was left totally unconscious after his fight with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who burned and slashed his shoulder with his lightsaber. Considering how injured he was, it was clear that it would take a while for him to recover.

After being down for quite a while since his battle against Kylo Ren, Finn will finally awaken in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." A new clip from the upcoming film shows that, at some point, Finn will wake up from his sleep and the first question he'll ask Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) is "Where's Rey?"

It was previously revealed that Finn would wake up in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" to disguise as a First Order officer and seek revenge against his former supervising officer Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie). Now, the new footage from the film teases that something romantic will develop between him and Rey (Daisy Ridley). Despite rumours of this brewing romance, however, some speculate that Finn and Rey will remain best of friends, whose bond is braced by their enduring ordeals together.

It remains to be seen if the defected Stormtrooper will be able to reunite with Rey in the upcoming film, especially since the two characters have already taken different paths since "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." The upcoming film will find Rey training with Luke Skywalker on Ahch-To, while Finn will set out on a mission to break into the First Order.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hits theatres on Dec. 15.