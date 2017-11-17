'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News, Release Date: IMAX Poster Hints at Rey's Dark Turn

Facebook/StarWarsMovies A promotional image for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

As the release date of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" draws near, its producers are already ramping up promotions for the film. This week, a new ominous IMAX poster for the film has been released, hinting at Rey's (Daisy Ridley) turning to the dark side.

At first glance, the poster doesn't look any different from the previously-released posters for the film. However, a closer look at it will make one realize that it suggests a dark path ahead for Rey.

Just like the other posters for the film, the new IMAX poster uses black, white, and red colors to emphasize the contrast between the Dark Side and the Light. The poster shows all the key characters at the center, with Luke (Mark Hamill) in the background and Rey in the foreground.

The poster also shows Rey right in the middle of the forces of the Resistance, including General Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Finn (John Boyega), as well as Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie). It also offers a glimpse of R2-D2, C-3PO, BB-8, and newcomer Rose.

In the poster, Rey is shown donning a red cloak, which, according to fans, is a clue that heavily points to her turning to the Dark Side. It can be recalled that the previous trailer released for the film focused on Rey being discouraged by Luke to explore the Force, leading fans to speculate that this might prompt her to turn to Kylo Ren instead. According to some, however, cloaking her in the Sith's red colors may just be a ploy to mislead fans.

Ever since the promotion for the film started, there have been conflicting speculations as to whether Rey will make a dark turn in the film or not. The direction of Kylo Ren's storyline has also been a bone of contention, as it remains unclear whether he'll leave the past behind or not in the "Star Wars" sequel.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit theaters on Dec. 15.