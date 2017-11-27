'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News, Release Date: Mark Hamill Asks Fans to Not Ruin the Surprises in Store for Moviegoers

Facebook/StarWarsMovies A promotional image for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" star Mark Hamill is asking fans to keep spoilers for the film to themselves. Over the weekend, the Luke Skywalker portrayer took to Twitter to request "Star Wars" fans to not ruin the surprises in store for moviegoers for as long as they possibly can.

The second film in the current trilogy is set to hit theaters in three weeks, and some fans simply cannot hide their anticipation for the film. Over the recent weeks, several spoilers for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" have made their way online, including descriptions of footage and details about its plot. This has prompted Hamill to personally ask fans be cool and just remain tight-lipped as the film's release draws near.

"The #WaitForVIII is nearly over! Let me take this opportunity to personally ask you to keep all that happens in #TheLastJedi a secret for as long as is humanly possible. Thanking you ALL in advance," tweeted Hamill. He also accompanied his tweet with a #LooseLipsSinkStarships hashtag, as well as a cartoon depicting the countdown to "Star Wars: The Last Jedi's" release.

This isn't the first time that Hamill requested fans to stop spoiling his projects. Back in summer, the actor also backed the comments of film director Rian Johnson when he pleaded fans to avoid too much marketing for "Star Wars" to avoid potential spoilers.

Hamill is set to reprise his role as Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Although his appearance in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" was brief, his role in the upcoming installment will be central in moving the saga forward. The actor previously revealed that his character would be more prominent in the film, especially in the life of the Rey (Daisy Ridley).

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is set to hit theaters on Dec. 15.