'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News, Release Date: New Character Photo Shows Rey and Kylo Ren Inside Snoke's Throne Room

Facebook/StarWarsMovies A promotional image for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

With just a few weeks left before "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opens in theaters, new promotional materials meant to build up the hype around the film are already coming in by the dozen. Earlier this week, new character photos from the film have emerged online, sparking new speculations about the characters and plot of the upcoming film.

The four new images feature two characters each and include teasing headlines, which only add up to the mystery surrounding the film. Of the new character photos, the one that is so far gaining the most attention is the image featuring Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) with the title, "Could Rey fall to the Dark Side?"

The said image features two images of Rey and Kylo Ren in the throne room of Snoke (Andy Serkis), where Kylo Ren is in the background while Rey stands in front of her rumored new master. There are speculations that this scene is the same as the one featured in one of the trailers for the film, where Rey is shown being tortured by the Supreme Leader from the Dark Side.

Previously, Ridley revealed in an interview that in Snoke would be her character's ultimate test in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." It remains to be seen if the new character photo of her suggests the beginning of that test, which may mark her turn to the Dark Side. In one of the character photos, the hologram of Snoke looks menacing, indicating that something dark is going to happen in the upcoming film.

Whatever the new character photos mean, one thing is sure: Rey and Kylo Ren will finally come face to face in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." The most significant question that can be drawn from these photos, however, is whether or not Rey will turn her back on Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to choose the Dark Side.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hits theaters on Dec. 15.