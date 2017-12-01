'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News, Release Date: New Empire Magazine Covers Feature Rey, Kylo Ren, and Porgs

Facebook/StarWarsMovies A promotional image for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

With "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" arriving in theaters in a couple of weeks, Empire Magazine recently dropped new covers earlier this week, highlighting Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Aside from the covers featuring the light and dark side of the two characters, the publication also featured another cover featuring Porgs.

While the previous trailers for the film hinted at a new dynamic between Rey and Kylo Ren, they did not reveal much as to how Rey will possibly move from light to dark or if she will actually move to the dark side. The final moments of the trailer that was released last month showed Rey saying she needed someone to help her find her place in the galaxy. Towards the end, Kylo Ren was shown extending his hand to someone.

The final shot in the said trailer established that there would be some sort of a dynamic between Rey and Kylo Ren which fans have never seen before. It remains to be seen, however, what will prompt Rey to turn her back on Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Rumor has it that she will abandon her training in order to save Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) from the hands of Kylo Ren.

While the new covers and the previous trailer hint that Rey might choose the dark side in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," there is still no assurance as to which path she will choose. In a recent TV spot for the film, Ridley's character told Luke that aside from the light and the dark, she also had a glimpse of "something else," so it's possible that Rey's path will be somewhere in between the two opposing forces.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will run for 151 minutes and 38 seconds, making it the longest "Star Wars" film ever.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit theaters on Dec. 15.