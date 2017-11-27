'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News, Release Date: New Footage Shows Reunion of BB-8, Poe Dameron

Facebook/StarWarsMovies A promotional image for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit theaters in two weeks, and the countdown is already on for avid "Star Wars" fans. As the release date of the film draws near, new footage has been released, showing Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and BB-8 back together.

The two characters debuted in the "Star Wars" universe in the first film in the current trilogy, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." However, fans barely saw them together in the film because BB-8 ended up with Rey (Daisy Ridley).

The new footage for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" reveals that there is going to be a reunion between the adorable ball droid and the Resistance X-Wing pilot. Although the new footage does not show a lot of moments between them, it reveals just how handy the droid can be.

In the footage, Dameron is shown aboard his X-Wing ship while in the middle of an aerial dogfight. The next scene shows him asking BB-8 to "work his magic." The droid then leaves his post on the ship by using one of his robotic extensions to reach an electrical panel, which resulted in a much speedier X-Resistance ship for Isaac's character. Through the droid's "magic," Dameron is finally able to get away from their pursuers.

In a recent interview, Isaac was asked if his character was made to replace Han Solo, who was taken down by Kylo Ren (Adam Drivers) in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." According to the actor, his character was made not to fill in any slot but to address the need for someone like his character in the narrative.

"Well, there could be, but I think what Rian Johnson did was make it less about filling a slot and more about what the story needs. The fact is now that the Resistance has been whittled to just a handful of people, they're running for their lives, and Leia is grooming me, him, to be a leader of the Resistance, as opposed to a dashing, rogue hero," he said.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit theaters on Dec. 15.