'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News, Release Date: New Image Teases the Arrival of Snowtroopers

Facebook/StarWarsMovies A promotional image for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

The release of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is fast-approaching, and new promo materials intended to hype up the film have been released in recent weeks. This week, a new image from the film has been dropped, teasing the arrival of the snowtroopers.

In the first trailer released last month, the formidable fleet of the First Order appeared in an overhead shot with Kylo Ren. However, the new image offers a closer look at the snowtroopers as they break into a breach somewhere on the mineral planet of Crait. While this planet used to be home to a Rebel Alliance outpost, it serves as a safe haven for the Resistance in the upcoming film. It is also where the epic battle between the Resistance and the First Order will take place.

The new image is entirely black and white and shows the snowtroopers well-armed and geared up for battle. It can be recalled that these First Order troopers debuted in the Star Wars universe in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," where they were shown on the snowy ice planet of Crait. The description for the fleet says that their strength lies in their personal environment suits, which feature insulated armors that have their own heating controls and slit visors that help reduce the glare of icy terrain.

Although the scene depicted in the new image may be reminiscent of "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," film director Rian Johnson previously promised that "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" would be totally different. The film features the return of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn, Lupita Nyong'O as Maz Kanata, Andy Serkis as Supreme Leader Snoke, and more.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hits theaters on Dec. 15.