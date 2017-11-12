'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News, Release Date: New Motion Posters Tease the Destiny of Rey, Kylo Ren

Facebook/StarWarsMovies A promotional image for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Two new motion posters for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" were released this week, teasing the fates of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) in the upcoming film.

In the film, Rey will struggle as she tries to familiarize herself with her Jedi powers, while Kylo Ren will transition to the Dark Side and leave the light. However, the poster teases some conflict when it comes to their respective journeys.

In the first motion poster featuring Rey, the image is done in white, red and black and is accompanied by the line, "Fulfill your destiny." For some, this destiny might simply mean becoming a Jedi. However, some speculate that this line teases some deeper connection with The Force and Jedi, possibly through her parents. What makes this motion poster even more confusing is that in the most recent trailer for the film, it was revealed that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) would refuse to train her, making it possible for Rey to seek refuge from Kylo Ren.

It's the only way to become what you are meant to be. #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/y69bBPLn6P — Star Wars (@starwars) November 8, 2017

Meanwhile, the second motion poster featuring Kylo Ren features a line that says, "Leave the past behind." Many fans also find this line a bit puzzling, because while leaving the past behind might simply mean moving on from his parents Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford), whom he killed in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," it might also tease Kylo Ren's redemption. For some, the line also suggests that Luke's nephew might finally embrace the Dark Side and convince Rey to join him.

Either way, one thing is certain: These motion posters tease that both Rey and Kylo Ren have a tough road ahead of them. While the posters do not answer any of the questions raised by the previous trailers for the film, they tease what fans are going to see in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Meanwhile, film director Rian Johnson recently revealed that she will be developing a new "Star Wars" trilogy after "Episode IX," which will hit theaters in 2019. According to Johnson, this trilogy will be separate from Luke's saga and will explore a part of the galaxy that has never been shown by any of the previous "Star Wars" films.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opens in theaters on Dec. 15.