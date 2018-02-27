'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Novelization Hints Luke Skywalker Had a Wife

Facebook/StarWarsPH Promotional photo for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

An early copy of the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" novel reveals that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) actually had a wife. This raises more questions among fans who hope that the next piece of "Star Wars" canon will answer the questions that the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" movie failed to answer.

Although "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" was a huge box office success, there were a few who criticized the movie as it felt too similar to previous "Star Wars" movies. When Rian Johnson was tapped to helm "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," he promised to bring new things to the table. Unfortunately, what he did to the movie did not sit well with some fans who disliked the way he had expanded the rules of the Star Wars universe.

One of the things that "Star Wars" fans criticized "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" for was how it presented Luke's return and how it failed to address what Luke had been up to between "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." What surprised fans all the more was that when he returned in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," he did not want to help those who needed him because he only wanted to be alone.

While many expected the next canon to answer these plot holes, the novelization of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" seems to raise more questions. Recently, someone who grabbed an early copy of the novelization revealed that the first sentence in the book reads, "Luke Skywalker stood in the cooling sands of Tattoine, his wife by his side," suggesting that Luke was married in the saga.

In the early "Star Wars" novels, Luke had a wife named Mara Jade, but none of those novels are now considered canon. Although the inclusion of Mara Jade's character in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" could have brought some emotional depth to Luke's exile on Ahch-To, the character reportedly did not make the cut when Disney started incorporating some key "Star Wars" legends into the official cinematic canon.