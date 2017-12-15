'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Post-Credit Scene Is A Tribute to Carrie Fisher

There will be no elaborate post-credit scene on "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Viewers, however, might want to stick around to catch the special tribute to Carrie Fisher, who played the franchise's iconic Princess Leia.

A title card punctuates the first set of end credits on "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." In it are the poignant words, " In Loving Memory of our Princess: Carrie Fisher."

Fisher died in December 2016 due to cardiac arrest. The world mourned the 60-year-old's sudden passing and fans wondered what will happen to the "Star Wars" saga now that one of its most influential characters is gone in real life.

The actress' death won't affect the plot to "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" though. Fortunately for the movie, Fisher finished filming her scenes as Princess/General Leia Organa before she died.

"Her performance is the best tribute possible," director Rian Johnson said of Fisher's scenes. "There is an extra layer cast over her performance. The places she goes to emotionally in it are going to mean a lot to fans."

Johnson also dedicated the latest movie to the late actress. During the world premiere in Los Angeles, the director got up the stage to say some words about Fisher before the movie ran.

"I want to dedicate tonight to Carrie," Johnson began. "[She] is up there right now flipping me the bird, saying 'Damn it Rian, don't you dare make this night a solemn tribute.' So let's all have a blast tonight for Carrie."

Meanwhile, Fisher was supposed to have a major participation in "Star Wars: Episode 9," which won't screen in theaters until 2019. Writer and director JJ Abrams will have to cut some of these out from the script.

The production team might also use edited scenes from previous installments so she can still be part of the final trilogy. Replacing Fisher with another actress was out of the question.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will officially open in several theaters across U.S. on Friday, Dec. 15.