Facebook/StarWarsPH Promotional photo for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is arriving in theaters in a couple of days and the hype for it has already reached incredible levels. Earlier this week, Disney and Lucasfilm teamed up to launch an Oscar campaign to get Mark Hamill nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards. Hamill is playing Luke Skywalker in the upcoming movie.

Although the "Star Wars" franchise is no stranger to awards, Disney and Lucasfilm are still making every effort possible to make sure that "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" gets the recognition that it deserves. Aside from Hamill, Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey in the movie, is also being campaigned to be nominated in the Best Actress category.

Earlier this week, Awards Circuit tweeted: "Mark Hamill will campaign in LEAD ACTOR for the #Oscars for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi! Daisy Ridley will also campaign in LEAD ACTRESS! #StarWars @TheLastJedi #FYC." The Awards Circuit revealed that Disney and Lucasfilm are not only campaigning for the nomination of Hamill and Ridley but for the nomination of the film in every major category, including Best Picture, Rian Johnson for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

If it happens, Hamill's Oscar nomination shouldn't come as a surprise for fans. The actor has been known for giving Oscar-caliber performances in his movies, and the teaser trailers for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" proves that. In fact, J.J. Abrams said in a statement earlier this year that he too was expecting an Oscar win for Hamill. "I think we are all going to be very upset if he does not win an Oscar, and no one more upset than Mark," he said.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has yet to hit theaters, but immediate reactions from early screenings of the film have been generally positive. The movie is set for release on Dec. 15.