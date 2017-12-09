'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Release Date News, Rumors: Film to Feature New Lightsaber Hue?

Facebook/StarWarsPH Promotional photo for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Fans will see a new lightsaber color in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." The weapon has been an essential element in the "Star Wars" saga, and while fans of the franchise may already be well familiar with it, new reports suggest that they might see a new lightsaber in the upcoming film.

According to reports, director Rian Johnson recently hinted that a new lightsaber hue could appear in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." While he teased the possibility, he did not reveal any detail about this new lightsaber hue. It can be recalled that in the first two films, the lightsaber only had two colors—Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) lightsaber was blue while Darth Vader's (Hayden Christensen) was red.

In "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," Luke created a new lightsaber that emits green blade. The prequel trilogy also featured Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) using a purple lightsaber. Fans speculate that "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" might feature an all-black "darksaber" or white and yellow from the "Star Wars Rebels." It remains to be seen if there will be just one new lightsaber color or more in the upcoming film, but regardless of that, the most intriguing thing about this report is what this new lightsaber color might mean.

Meanwhile, the latest "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" TV spot has revealed that Rey (Daisy Ridley) will possess a new lightsaber in the upcoming film. In the new TV spot, Rey is shown fighting alongside Supreme Leader Snoke's Praetorian Guard after grabbing Kylo Ren's (Adam Driver) lightsaber with the Force, once again hinting that Luke's apprentice might turn to the dark side in the upcoming film.

Fans have yet to know if the lightsaber to be wielded by Luke in the film will be Rey's.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 15.