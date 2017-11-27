'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Spoilers: A New Hint About Who Snoke Might Be

(Photo: YouTube/Lucasfilm and Disney) A screenshot of Supreme Leader Snoke from the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" trailer.

One of the biggest mysteries in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is Supreme Leader Snoke, who he really is and what he wants with Rey (Daisy Ridley).

Unfortunately, director Rian Johnson has already gone on record that he will not explore Snoke's origins in the film and will reveal "as much about Snoke as we need to," although the ancient Sith's true form will finally be shown in the sequel.

Thankfully, Andy Serkis, who provides the character's voice, gave more insight into the villain's identity in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The thing about Snoke is that he is extremely strong with the Force, the dark side of the Force. He's terribly powerful, of course. But he is also a very vulnerable and wounded character. He has suffered and he has suffered injury. The way that his malevolence comes out is in reaction to that. His hatred of the Resistance is fueled by what's happened to him personally.

This would explain his wounded, disfigured appearance. This also hints of the Snoke's motivation to take out the Resistance in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Somebody from the group — perhaps Leia (Carrie Fisher) or Luke (Mark Hamill) — may have caused all the pain and suffering he endured and this is him settling scores for all of that.

Speculations have it that Snoke is degenerating and is running against the clock to restore himself to full form before death catches up to him.

However, there are also theories that Snoke is not deteriorating, but is actually in the middle of returning to his true physical form and he would need a Force user of unimaginable power to somehow accelerate it.

Snoke's origin story is expected to be told in full in "Star Wars: Episode 9." In the second film, fans will likely simply learn what his plan is.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hits the theatres Dec. 15.