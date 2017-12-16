REUTERS/Dylan Martinez George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson arrive at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015.

"Star Wars VIII: The Last Jedi" recently got its seal of approval from one of the most important persons attached to the entire series -- filmmaker and creator of the "Star Wars" franchise, George Lucas.

Lucas has already watched the film, and after seeing the Rian Johnson-directed movie, a representative of his said the filmmaker was impressed at how it was made.

Connie Wethington, Lucas' rep, told The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision that the "Star Wars" creator thought "The Last Jedi" was "beautifully made." She also said: "And in speaking with director Rian Johnson after viewing was complimentary."

Lucas directed a total of four "Star Wars" movies including its 1977 installment that was later known as "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope," and the trilogy that spanned from 1999 to 2005 which consisted of "Episode I - The Phantom Menace," "Episode II - Attack of the Clones," and "Episode III - Revenge of the Sith."

The acclaimed filmmaker also founded Lucasfilm and was the studio's CEO until 2012 when it was acquired by Disney in a $4.05 billion deal.

It was also recently revealed that Lucas had the chance to visit "The Last Jedi" set.

In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, production designer Rick Heinrichs was asked if Lucas had given any input while the movie was being made.

Heinrichs shared: "We went into Star Wars saying we're going to do matte paintings and we're going to be hanging miniatures. That's the way we're going to do this cause that's what George would want. And of course George visited and he's like, 'Why are you building all these sets?'"

"'Well, because that's what you like, isn't it?' He's a cranky guy but his point is that for the big stuff, obviously planets, spaceships flying, when you're not close enough to see actors in it, there isn't much point anymore in actually building something," Heinrichs added.

"The Last Jedi" premiered on Dec. 15 in the United States.