'StarCraft 2' News: Blizzard Announces Game Title As Free to Play on PC

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Gamers play the "StarCraft II" developed by video game producer Blizzard Entertainment during the Gamescom fair.

Consistent with announcement from this year's BlizzCon, "StarCraft 2" is now free to play for Windows and Mac PC users.

According to reports, new players who are only now getting "StarCraft II" on their respective devices, will be able to play through the entire "Wings of Liberty" campaign without additional cost. This development in the game comes a few weeks after BlizzCon. Furthermore, the unranked multiplayer is accessible to all players.

Aside from the aforementioned campaign, players can now also permanently unlock the game's ranked multiplayer ladder, which is equipped with support for multiplayer units from "Wings of Liberty," "Heart of Swarm," and "Legacy of the Void." To achieve this bonus, fans will have to earn 10 First Wins of the Day in the unranked or versus AI play. Meanwhile, for those who already purchased "StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty," "Heart of Swarm" will be offered instead, but players must have purchased the previous title before Oct. 31 of this year.

Although "Wings of Liberty" is now free to play for veteran and new fans, Blizzard has also revealed that they will be offering a bundle with all the campaign expansions for $40. For those who have already purchased the first expansion beforehand, availing the bundle will get them an exclusive Ghost skin and three new portraits for free.

The only drawback of the free to play status of "StarCraft II" is that other co-op commanders can only be played up until level five. However, Raynor, Kerrigan, and Artanis will be available for play to the maximum level. Aside from this, the entire "StarCraft" campaign is free for those not looking to get the full experience of the entire roster of co-op commanders.

"StarCraft II" was originally released on July 27, 2010, and it has already won multiple awards since then. It was developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment.