'Starcraft 2' Now Free-To-Play On Battle.net

Blizzard Entertainment

Hell, it's about time because after seven years, "Starcraft 2" is now free-to-play on Battle.net. Starting today, gamers can now enjoy the entire Wings of Liberty campaign, co-op play, as well as access to the ranked multiplayer ladder for absolutely no cost.

The game's new structure was announced back in BlizzCon allowing players full access to the indomitable sci-fi strategy title's original Wings of Liberty campaign which was previously limited to the first few missions. Co-op commanders Raynor, Kerrigan, and Artanis will also be available for free whereas the other commanders are only "free up to level 5."

Players will also be able to permanently access all the multiplayer units in Unranked and Custom games as well as the ranked multiplayer ladder. To unlock it, they have to earn 10 First Wins of the Day in Unranked or Versus AI play.

For players who already owned Wings of Liberty, Blizzard is also offering the second part of the "StarCraft II" campaign, the Heart of the Swarm expansion, for free instead. In order to qualify, they need to have purchased Wings of Liberty prior to Oct. 31, 2017. They can then get the expansion by logging-in between Nov.8 and Dec. 8, 2017.

While Wings of Liberty is now free for everyone to enjoy, players still need to purchase all the subsequent campaigns – Heart of the Swarm, Legacy of the Void, and Nova Covert Ops – for $15 each. Blizzard is also offering a bundle featuring all of the campaign expansions for $40. Players who purchased any of the three prior to Oct. 31 will also get an exclusive Ghost skin and three new portraits as a free bonus.

Blizzard hopes that the shift to a free-to-play model will encourage more gamers to try out the iconic real-time strategy game for themselves. Interested players can check out the game at the official "Starcraft 2" website.