'StarCraft' 20th Anniversary Features a Short Film and Giveaways

"StarCraft" is turning 20 this end of March, and Blizzard is celebrating the landmark series in a big way. In the weeks leading to the 20th Anniversary of the original Real-time Strategy game, the company is putting out tribute videos and is also giving away "StarCraft" themed content for "Overwatch," "Diablo III," and their other games.

"Celebrate 20 years of StarCraft with us!" Blizzard called out to fans as they posted a short video paying tribute to one of the original eSports titles that started it all. In a video posted on Twitter on Sunday, March 4, Blizzard looked back at the 20 years since the original "Starcraft" game launched on March 31, 1998 for the PC.

Twitter/Starcraft/Blizzard Blizzard is now celebrating two decades since the original "Starcraft" first came out on Mar. 31, 1998, with the studio marking the occasion with a short clip and a variety of freebies.

Blizzard is going all out in celebrating 20 years of "Starcraft," putting up an anniversary website just for the occasion, too. The celebrations will spill over to the other Blizzard games as well, with "Overwatch," "Diablo 3," "Heroes of the Storm" "Hearthstone" and even "World of Warcraft" getting a piece of the action, as Polygon noted.

"Starcraft: Remastered" players can earn a limited-edition 20th Anniversary UI skin for the game, and all they have to do is log in after Tuesday, Mar. 6. For "Starcraft 2" players, logging in will net them a special skin for each race, as well as an extra Portrait and Decal.

"Diablo 3" players, meanwhile, are getting a Battlecruiser pet, a tiny replica of Dominion's Revenge. For "Overwatch" fans, there's a free Sarah Kerrigan Ghost skin for Widowmaker waiting for them as well.

"World of Warcraft" fans can earn a new Feat of Strength achievement by doing a salute emote to any one of the Starcraft-themed pets they encounter in-game. "Heroes of the Storm" players will also get a 20th Anniversary portrait for the "Starcraft" races in the game.

The video below is a nostalgia-filled tribute to the original "Starcraft" game, as well as it's "Starcraft: Broodwars" expansion, which came out in the late 1990s.