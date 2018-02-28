'Stardew Valley' Creator Confirms New Project in Development

ConcernedApe ConcernedApe's "Stardew Valley" reached worldwide acclaim for its charming and peaceful atmosphere.

Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone, best known for developing and creating the indie farming game "Stardew Valley," has announced that he is already hard at work on a new project.

Celebrating "Stardew Valley's" 2nd anniversary, Barone tweeted that his next major game is already in the works, and that there are a lot of things for fans to look forward to.

"Today is the 2 year anniversary of Stardew Valley. I've got that strange sensation of both the shortest and longest 2 years of my life. Thanks for joining me on this journey everyone," he wrote.

"With MP close, my next (secret) game in the works, and more... there's lots to look forward to."

Not much is known about Barone's next game. One of the few things that he has said is that it will take place in the same world as "Stardew Valley," so much of the lore that players have already explored in the farming sim may be revisited in his next title.

"Yes, my next game will take place on the same planet as Stardew Valley, although it's not a sequel or expansion in any way," he wrote on Reddit.

But other than that, there really is not much to go on so his next game could literally be about anything at this point.

Earlier this month, Barone confirmed that the multiplayer update for "Stardew Valley" is just about ready to ship. It is currently in its final phases of testing and quality assurance and, once that is complete, it will go into a public beta.

While he did not say or confirm anything about the fact, given how large this next update is and how long he has been working on the multiplayer, it just might be the last large patch for "Stardew Valley" before he puts it in the backseat as he focuses on his next project.